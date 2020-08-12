The Lyle Lions Club needs help in order to continue meeting community needs.
You don’t need to be a member of the club to help: Lyle Lions Club meets the first and third Mondays of the month at the Lyle Lions Community Center at the corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.; meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Our membership numbers in Lyle are small; we are aging; we need HELP to continue to serve our community. Information: President Dean Oldenburg, 509-365-2921; Second Vice-President, James A. Titus Treasurer, Joan Titus, 509-365-2872; Secretary Annie Maguire, 509-365-0086.
Community council
Notice from the Lyle Community Council: Free drive-up COVID-19 testing is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (results in 15 minutes). Consider getting tested if you have symptoms or think you have been exposed. Medical staff and community resources are also on site, including assistance to sign up for healthcare if wanted. Walk ups welcome, too, and snacks and water offered. If you have questions or want to reserve a spot for less waiting, call One Community Health at 541-256-4345.
While there, line up for the Good Food Pantry, open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Drive-up for a food box, including canned and non-perishables, produce, dairy, and meat. Also open on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (less traffic). Questions? Call Kate at 509-281-0884. Come join in one or both activities. From Highway 14, please enter on Fourth Street; staff will meet you at your car for direction to either or both events.
Community center
Last week the Lyle Activity Center was a swarm of busy bees all set to protect and feed the public. The worker bees joined forces and were over a dozen separate hives: The Lyle Lions Club, Lyle Community Council, WAGAP, Yakama National Individual Economic Assistance Grant Program, the Next Door Inc., One Community Health, Nch’i Wana Housing, CRITFC, Columbia River Inter Tribal Fish Commission, KC Sheriff Department, KC Health Department, Peacekeeper Society for Yakama Nation, Wave Foundation, Yakama National Individual Economic Assist. Grant Program, as well as separate residents.
A steady stream of grateful locals made a beeline down Klickitat Street, rounded the corner and headed south on Third Street to Highway 14. These beehives hold no Queen Bee because they are working for the greater good of their fellow neighbors.
Choosing separate cells inside the hive, the workers either tested the visitors, checked the results, offered applications for the 2020 Census, boxed up, or delivered goods to the visitors who waited while keeping their wings buzzing.
These worker bees should all take a standing ovation and a well deserved pat on the back … Who doesn’t like a little free honey now and then?
Needy cat
A nearby High Prairie cat owner needs your help. “Our cat, Buster, has been missing since Thursday, July 30. He is indoors at night, but I didn’t get him in early enough and I fear he went exploring. He has walked two miles before. He’s only 2. Neutered male. Very people-friendly. Please let us know if he ends up on anyone’s doorstep.” The attached photo showed an orange tiger stripped feline and my wide-spread advertisement about it, is in case he wandered further than usual or someone picked him up thinking he was abandoned. As I received no contact person, I suppose emailing highprariebarb@gmail.com might suffice.
Traffic delays
This past week there were traffic delays between Lyle and Bingen, around the west entrance to Old Highway 8. Given the “Slow” flag, it was made clear that there was another commercial being filmed there. The Film Star was an automobile; I believe to be a very vivid blue Toyota sedan. Our also vivid country setting should allow the car to stand out quite well. This isn’t the first of these commercials. Another was filmed last year in, through Mand around our Lyle Tunnels. There were two cars for that commercial. It’s too bad that commercials don’t run credits at the end of their segment like movies, so we could see “filmed on location at Lyle, Wash.” Right?
School board
The Lyle Schools Board of Directors scheduled a meeting for 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, where they were to review and approve the district’s reopening plan. The plan must be on file with the state and on the district website by Aug. 12. Complicating our work, the state’s directives to schools continue to be updated based on the pandemic’s growth as well as recent announcements by many school districts that they are restarting school online only. Safety requirements for re-opening, particularly physical distancing requirements, are posing challenges to providing full-time on-site instruction this fall. “Staff are still exploring ways to return to entirely on-site instruction this fall, and no final decisions have been made. We are moving forward with our planning in an environment of rapid change and uncertainty, keeping what’s best for our students and families at the forefront of our planning,” said a notice from the district. Stay connected on Lyle School District’s Facebook page or on our website at Lyle School District, www.lyleschools.org.
Submit your news to Mildred E. Lykens at 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@Gmail.com (both new).
