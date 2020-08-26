Okay, take a deep breath, everyone: Here’s the big announcement about our back-to-school plans you may have heard was coming. Here is the message from Lyle School District:
1. School for the 2020-2021 school year will be on a hybrid in-person/remote instruction schedule. Most students will attend two days a week, with some exceptions such as pre-K to grade 2. School district officials say, "We are doing this to comply with social distancing precautions from the state.”
2. Students will be required to participate in class at the scheduled times on their remote instructions days. Attendance will be taken and recorded. Accommodations will be made for students who do not have and cannot get sufficient bandwidth.
3. We are moving to a trimester schedule this year, with five classes per semester. This will allow students to complete one year’s worth of most subjects in two semesters and have time for more electives. It will also allow time to for those who are deficient in credits to make them up.
4. We are better prepared technologically to provide remote instruction than we were last spring. Teachers have more experience and are getting additional training during the last full week of August.
5. To allow time for that training before the start of the school year, we have changed the first day of school to Monday Aug. 31; go to our website, www.lyleschools.org. Keep your eye on that page and consider following us so you don’t miss any additional announcements — we’ll have more details to share as plans get fine-tuned. Continue to watch our website, too.
For any questions, please call the Lyle Schools Office at 509-365-2211.
Our Lyle Fire Dept. liaison, Patty Elkins, reported their volunteers responded to, among others, two house fires, automobile accidents as well as an injured hiker who had to be stretchered out. They had over 22 people on that call: Lyle, HP, KCEMS1 ambulance, and search and rescue. It happened on a hiking trail just east of Rowland Lake on old Highway 8. We can’t begin to thank our responders enough for all they do and how they give of themselves at a moment’s notice, 24/7. They deserve all the support we can give them.
Lyle Good Food Pantry is off and running with good food and good people to bring it to your car, who will help you sign up to make your next visit even easier. As a reminder, the pantry is open on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m.
Sept. 2 and Sept. 16 are the dates for next month. Drive up Fourth Street, turn down Klickitat Street and line up near the Activity Center. Stay in your car and please wear a face mask when volunteers approach your vehicle. All donations will also be acknowledged. They are always happy to accept more volunteers. Contact lylefoodbank@wagap.org, or call 509-281-0884.
Folks, I am a firm believer in the voting process. If you have preferences as to how you want our government to be run and what issues you would like addressed, please make sure you are registered to vote ... then do so. One way to learn more is at the U.S. Vote Foundation, website with contact information for each local election official where you can examine those who will be counting your vote. November elections are coming fast; don’t procrastinate so long that you find your vote didn’t get counted.
On a personal not: Those who know me, know that I try to remind others that they are blessed more than they realize. I am aware that God’s love is never ending and He sends earth angels to those in need, in His time. This week, I had a younger couple come to my home and fix a floor vent that caused my daughter a hard fall in her bedroom, (as well as an injury to my foot when I went to her rescue), plus an air conditioner that went on the fritz and also anchored my recliner so it wouldn’t slide off its platform. I praised them for their selfless efforts and thanked the Lord who sent them. So, as I try to leave individuals with a parting word when out and about, I, too, leave you with a prayer that you all continue to “Stay Blessed.”
Send your Lyle news to: Mildred E. Lykens, 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@Gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.