Beneventi’s, Everybody’s, Feast, Harvest Market, Henni’s, Pioneer Pizza, and the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) invite the community to shop and dine locally to support education with the annual “Night out for Schools” event Thursday, March 19.
On this special evening, each of these local businesses will donate 5 percent of net sales made from 4 p.m. until close to the WSVEF.
“As a local business, we feel it is crucial to invest in White Salmon’s future,” said Harvest Market owner Jeff O’Neal, “and helping out schools is one way we can all contribute to our community.”
Night Out For Schools brings the community together for a good cause. Over the past decade, funds raised from the community have enabled the WSVEF to contribute over $4 million dollars to White Salmon’s schools. Over $606,000 in grants has been awarded to the schools directly from the WSVEF, and the foundation has brought in over $3.3 million in grants from outside funding sources.
“This is a great way to get out into our community, reconnect after a busy winter and have some fun while we support our schools. So invite your friends, and join us on March 19,” said WSVEF’s Executive Director Amanda Lawrence.
While stocking up on groceries and dining out, visit Rose City Astronomers, who will set up telescopes near Pioneer Pizza at 7 p.m. to provide some star gazing opportunities for the community.
This evening is supported by a sponsorship from Skyline Medical Clinic.
The WSVEF is a 501c3 on-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education within our community by creating a stable source of supplemental funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in our teachers. Email amanda@wsvef.org to get involved, donate or learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.