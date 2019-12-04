Following a three-day preview Thanksgiving weekend, Mt. Hood Meadows plans to open for daily operations beginning Friday, Dec. 6.
“Resort officials are elated by the turnout over the Thanksgiving weekend preview and are looking forward to a sizeable storm forecast to arrive Wednesday,” said a Meadows press release.
“We were thrilled to be able to offer these preview days, considering there was no snow on the ground a week ago. It’s a testament to the talent and resourcefulness of our mountain crew to open the Daisy terrain with decent coverage and even give a preview of Mt. Hood Express,” said General Manager Greg Pack. “We are sincerely grateful to our guests who joined us for some early season enrichment. Now we will focus those considerable harvesting and mountain prep efforts to open the season on Friday.”
A sizeable winter storm is forecast this week, Pack said, and if it delivers, the upper mountain, serviced by high speed quads, will be opened beyond the terrain previewed Thanksgiving weekend. The resort also plans on opening its Nordic Center for cross country skiing for the season on Friday — again, thanks to its substantial snow harvesting capabilities, said a press release.
Lift tickets, lessons and rental packages are now available online for the entire season. Meadows will provide updates regarding the potential season opening on their “Conditions” page, www.skihood.com/en/the-mountain/conditions.
The Season Kick Off Party is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5-8 p.m. at Vertical at Mt. Hood Meadows, with music by Junior on the Prowl. Double Mountain, the event’s sponsor, will also be releasing its new Meadows-themed beer: Cascade Corduroy. The event is free and open to all ages. “Bring yourself, bring your kids and bring the snow dances!” said a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.