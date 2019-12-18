‘The annual “Messiah and More” concert returns to the historic Old Saint Peter’s Landmark Church on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.
The concert includes the Messiah sing along, a children’s choir, solo/ensembles and audience carols. Come enjoy the nostalgic sounds of Christmas in the historic St. Peter’s Landmark Church, located at 405 Lincoln St. in The Dalles.
Donations to Landmark Preservation, Inc., is suggested.
Note: Practice for the Messiah choruses will be on Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1815 E. 15th St., The Dalles.
