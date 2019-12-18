The Mt. Hood Community College (MHCC) District Board of Education will take additional time to review information on the possibility of phasing out seven of the college’s programs.
The MHCC service district includes the City of Cascade Locks.
The board has been examining the data as part of an Academic Revitalization process in which seven programs were recommended to be phased out, said a press release. The board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 18, but no action will be taken regarding Academic Revitalization or the seven programs at that time.
“This is not something we take lightly. Board members asked for additional information on the impacts of the cuts, and therefore would like time to review the new data to ensure we make an informed decision about these seven programs,” said MHCC Board Chair Diane McKeel.
Following the Dec. 18 meeting, the board will reconvene in January, but no date or agenda have been set for that meeting yet.
The programs being considered for phase out are:
- Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair
- Broadcasting
- Business Technology
- Cosmetology
- Environmental Health and Safety
- Practical Nursing
- Wilderness Leadership and Experiential Education
These seven programs are being considered for phase out as part of MHCC’s Academic Revitalization process, which was a review of 61 programs and disciplines across the college that began last year following a directive from the board, said a press release.
The process of examining programs was initiated in order to help address budgetary concerns, as well as to comply with upcoming changes to college accreditation requirements that will soon be highly focused on student achievement.
