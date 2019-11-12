Mount Adams Ministerial Association (MAMA), an interfaith organization composed of religious leaders from area faith communities, invites the public to attend its annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Nov. 18 at 7 pm. at Bethel United Church of Christ 480 E. Jewett, White Salmon.
Representatives from Baha’i, Buddhist, Christian, Druid, Jewish, Sufi and Unitarian Universalist will lead the community in this annual celebration.
There will be a handbell choir, special music, and singing of songs from multiple faith traditions.
A dessert potluck will take place after the service.
For more information, contact MAMA member Rev. Judy Zimmerman at 541-402-1860
