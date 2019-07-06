Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers’ Market has been making stops from Cascade Locks to Moro this summer. The nonprofit has been working with local farmers to bring locally grown food to communities throughout the Gorge who have limited access to grocery stores, farmers’ markets and farm stands, said a press release.
Mobile markets include:
Odell: Thursdays, July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 25, and Sept. 5 and 19 at the Mercado del Valle in Odell on Atkinson Drive, 4-6 p.m.
Hood River: Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge on Eighth and Pacific Ave.
Cascade Locks: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 681 WaNaPa St.
The Dalles: Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 112 W. Ninth St.
Lyle: Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Hwy. 14 and Third Street.
Klickitat: Second Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Klickitat Summer Market, Depot Park.
For more information on all markets, visit www.gorgegrown.com.
