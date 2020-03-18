The Mt. Hood National Forest is one of 16 forests selected to receive funding for a Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration project. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) awarded the forest over $560,000 for work in 2020 on public and private lands in Wasco County near Rock Creek Reservoir, west of U.S. Highway 197.
The completed work will improve forest resiliency to insects and disease, restore pine and oak habitat and riparian areas, improve conditions for wildlife, and reduce the risk of fires spreading from public lands to neighboring non-federal lands, said a press release. The local project is a partnership between the forest, Wasco County Forest Collaborative, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Wasco County Soil and Water District.
The project area encompasses approximately 27,573 acres of Forest Service-managed lands, 7,603 acres of State of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife land (White River Wildlife Area), and 12,564 acres of private lands. The project was developed by the All-Lands Committee, an interagency subgroup of the Wasco County Forest Collaborative interested in advancing landscape-scale restoration.
The USDA and NRCS will invest more than $41 million this fiscal year through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership for projects that mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality and restore healthy forest ecosystems. Projects focus on areas where public forests and grasslands intersect with privately-owned lands.
“This partnership has a strong history of accomplishing critical management work across boundaries,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “The collaborative approach exemplifies USDA’s shared stewardship model of working with our federal, state and local partners to springboard high-priority restoration work.”
The funded project builds on work started last year within the Rocky Restoration Project area.
Learn more about current Mt. Hood National Forest projects at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/projects.
