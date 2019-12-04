SANTA CLAUS makes a variety of Hood River area visits this weekend, including Mt. Hood Town Hall, and the downtown parade and tree lighting in Hood River at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Last month at the Church of the Nazarene bazaar, Santa got acquainted with Audrey Jones, 2, and her twin brother, Finnian, who gets some encouragement from cousin MacKenzie Smith of Parkdale. With them is the twins’ mom, Colleen.