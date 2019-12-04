Also: Holiday Market, Cookies With Santa, and soup lunch
Mt. Hood Town Hall (MHTH) celebrates Christmas with trees, cookies and more on Dec. 7-8.
MHTH Board members will be selling what it bills as “U-Pick, We Cut” Christmas trees, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. “You pick the perfect tree, we’ll cut it and even help you load it,” said Bob Danko, a long time board member and volunteer. He will have a crew of volunteers happy to assist, said a press release. Proceeds from the tree sales benefit MHTH’s building and restoration fund.
The annual Cookies with Santa event is on Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This upper valley tradition features cookie decorating in the dining room and holiday crafts in the multi-purpose room, for children, said a press release. You can also get your picture with Santa by Hart’s Images (available for purchase) from noon to 4 p.m.
The Handmade Holiday Market features local artisans and crafters with their treasures, said a press release. A variety of gift items created by locals from stained glass to batik tapestries, cured meats to collage art will be on sale. As a bonus, MHTH community volunteers and board members offer a hot, light lunch of mother’s creamy tomato soup and corn bread in the kitchen, said a press release.
A suggested contribution of $5 supports the Town Hall’s Community Meals program. For more information, visit mthoodtownhall.org. or call/text 541-402-4448.
