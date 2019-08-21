The fifth annual Music Festival of the Gorge (MFOG) returns next weekend to venues around Hood River and Waterfront Park.
MFOG is a free, family-friendly concert series in Hood River that showcases local musicians to support arts experiences in our schools and community. Produced in partnership with the Matt Klee Memorial Fund and Arts in Education of the Gorge, and sponsored by local businesses in Hood River, MFOG has raised more than $60,000 since it began it 2015.
Each year, MFOG features a fresh lineup of Portland and Gorge-area bands, covering an array of musical genres.
The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen with music by The Groove Cabin, followed by headliners Greenneck Daredevils. More live music offerings continue that night at Double Mountain Brewery, Slopeswell Cider Co. and Volcanic Bottle Shoppe.
On Aug. 24, live performances begin at noon at the Hood River Waterfront Park Amphitheater and continue throughout the day. Portland-based funk-bluegrass band World’s Finest will headline the main stage from 7-9 p.m.
New this year, the festival is partnering with pFriem Family Brewers who will be onsite at the waterfront to provide beer, wine, and kombucha for purchase. There will also be kid-friendly arts activities hosted by Arts in Education of the Gorge.
For up-to-date information on the festival, the complete lineup, sponsors, and venues, visit us at musicfestivalofthegorge.com, and on Instagram @musicfestivalofthegorge.
To help support our mission of providing authentic music experiences for students in our community, visit gorgeartsined.org/donate-mfog.html.
For information on the Matt Klee Memorial Fund, visit livelikematt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.