The musical “Mamma Mia!”; Josiah Johnson, formerly with The Head and the Heart; Rattlesnake Organ Trio, with Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee Carlton Jackson; and the Jeff Austin Band, formerly with Yonder Mountain String Band: These are four out of the dozens of live music events happening in Hood River this March during Hood River Music Month.
Now in its third year, this multi-week celebration of Hood River’s diverse music scene features five full weekends of music, as well as midweek events. With almost 40 live music events ranging from jazz, gospel and rock to folk, bluegrass and Americana, plus musical theater; there’s a little bit of something for everyone, said a press release.
A full schedule of events and artists is available at hoodriver.org/hood-river-music-month.
Numerous Hood River music venues and organizations are getting in on the fun, including Double Mountain Brewery & Taproom, The Griffin House, The Ruins, The Pines Tasting Room, Naked Winery, River City Saloon, Mt. Hood Meadows and more. Most venues welcome music lovers of all ages, and many of the Hood River Music Month events are free.
“Hood River Music Month keeps getting better and better, and we invite locals and visitors alike to check out all the cool music events our town has to offer,” said Mike Glover, CEO of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce.
“It adds to the long list of reasons to plan a March getaway to Hood River, when you can experience exceptional musical performances while also exploring the outdoors and Hood River’s excellent restaurants, accommodations, museums, galleries and shops.”
