With so many beautiful trees in bloom throughout our area, this lonely Magnolia in the yard below the downtown city library may seem to pale in comparison. This, and other Magnolia trees throughout the Hood River area, are some of the earliest to present their springtime blooms. This particular specimen, which is already losing its blossoms, was planted in memory of a local resident and sits in the shade beneath a beautiful, but still dormant, European Beech in the background. (This Beech tree is one of the few protected “Heritage Trees” designated in 2016 by the Hood River City Council).
The Magnolia is a member of a large genera (Magnolia spp.) containing over 210 species that are widely distributed throughout much of Asia and the Americas. It is well-known in the southern states and valued for its fragrant flowers, elegant stature and wide range of adaptation.
Even though it is often thought of as a tree for the southern states, it is hardy in the Pacific Northwest and is a recommended tree for planting in suitable locations in our region.
The Tree of the Month is brought to you by the City of Hood River Tree Committee, a citizen advisory committee appointed by the Hood River City Council.
The committee works to promote and protect trees throughout the community.
