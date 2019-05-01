For Jesus Becerra, it’s all about community.
Becerra has been planning a Cinco de Mayo party for the community of Odell for weeks and is in the final stages of getting ready for the family-friendly event.
And while he’s hoping that it’s well-attended, it’s not big numbers that he’s after.
“This is a way for me to say, on a very personal level, a community level, ‘Hey, take the night off, enjoy some good food … The ultimate purpose is to see familiar faces, bring the community together and have a good time. You can draw as many conclusions and purposes out of that as you want, but really, it’s about having a good time,” he said.
Becerra organized a Christmas tree lighting for the Odell community in December, and said the Cinco de Mayo celebration is another way to bring people together.
The celebration, which will be held on Sunday, May 5 at Mid Valley Elementary beginning at 4 p.m. in the new gym area, will feature entertainment, food and beverages.
A group will perform a native Mexican dance called “Dansa,” and there will be food by La Ideal Bakery, El Pollito Services and Packer Orchards. Young Life will be selling Italian sodas.
Wy’east Community Church “always lends a hand” and is involved; Mid Valley Elementary School Principal Kim Yasui is donating the use of the school’s bouncy houses.
An “octoball” court, built by Becerra and friend Manuel Diaz while the pair was at Hood River Valley High, will introduce the dodge ball-like game and its octagon court to a wider audience.
Expect tacos and Mexican pastries, as well as “aguas” — a flavored water drink common in Mexico. Most are free of charge.
The event will go until the food runs out and the crowd starts to thin, Becerra said.
“This is very oriented to a community level, on a family level,” he said. “A family that eats together, stays together, and Odell is like a family.”
He encourages people to help out by inviting friends, family and neighbors to the celebration.
“The only help I need is, invite that neighbor you hardly ever talk to. Invite your cousin, your uncle, your mother and your father,” he said. “Come and enjoy a good time.”
Becerra is a youth outreach worker with The Next Door, based at Hood River Valley High School.
“I talk to a lot of kids, mostly males,” he said. “It’s interesting to try to reach them … I address the symptomatic behaviors, the cultural landscape in our community, and that bugs me. I want to do something about that. The only way to do that is to, very strategically, do events. It makes them feel like they contribute something, and not in a negative manner.
“… There’s no greater pleasure than having one kid help out and have him feel like he contributes to the community. That’s really what it’s about.”
