March’s Tree of the Month is this sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua, shown above), many of which are growing in and around Hood River.
It was chosen this month for its interesting, spiny balls that hang onto the tree well into winter. Though most of the trees that inhabit our forests are native, most of the shade, fruit, and ornamental trees that grace our lives are not.
Hundreds of species of trees have been introduced from elsewhere in the United States and from foreign lands. These are the trees that dominate our yards, streets and public grounds, and are often interwoven more closely with daily life than native trees.
Sweetgum is a common and important example of one such ornamental that comes to Oregon from its native region in the southeastern United States. It’s easily identified by its five- to seven-pointed leaves that suggest stars. Twigs develop thick, corky ridges, and that spiny ball about the size of a golf ball is also unique identifier.
When fall weather is favorable, sweetgum’s brilliant color is unsurpassed. Entire streets in western Oregon, such as can be seen in Corvallis, are lined with sweetgum to take advantage of their many attributes, especially their brilliant fall colors, and their relative tolerance to pests and disease.
The Tree of the Month is brought to you by the City of Hood River Tree Committee, a citizen advisory committee appointed by the Hood River City Council. The committee works to promote and protect trees throughout the community.
The information for this article was taken from an excerpt of the OSU Department of Forestry Publication EC 1450, entitled, “Trees to Know in Oregon.”
