Columbia Riverkeeper invites the public to help with tree planting during fall work parties at the Nichols Natural Area on two dates in the next month .
Events are Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m. with pizza and drinks, and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon with coffee and donuts.
Help transform a former industrial site to a thriving riparian habitat. Volunteers will have a chance to win raffle items donated by Sucaro and Rep Your Water, said a press release.
RSVP for Sept. 25 at bit.ly/NicholsNaturalAreaSept25); and for Oct. 19 at bit.ly/NicholsNaturalAreaOct19).
Nichols Natural Area
Columbia Riverkeeper holds a conservation easement to restore nearly three acres of a former industrial site on the Columbia River in Hood River.
Its vision for the Nichols Natural Area is to engage, educate, and inspire the diverse communities of the Columbia River Gorge to turn a former industrial site into a vibrant riverfront habitat.
In 2019, more than 600 students participated in the Nichols Natural Area education program and flourishing riparian habitat restoration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.