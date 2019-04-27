WELL SAID: “Men have become the tools of their tools.” — Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862)
WELL DONE: The 2019 Spring Prom “Who Will Be Sashed?” video by Hood River Valley High School student Anai Solis.
See it at hoodrivernews.com/Multimedia.
The video, directed by guidance counselor Tammy Hosaka, chronicles the presentation of blue-and-gold prom sashes to 18 lucky HRVHS students. Look for Prince Matthew Tichenor’s nonchalant, “Yeah, this was expected” expression at about the 1:50 mark. Also notable, staffer Zach Paull’s opening strut to “Who Are You” by The Who. Prom happened on April 26.
BUMPER STICKER OF THE WEEK: “Visualize World Piste,” (K2).
STATEMENTS, CONTINUED: That bumper sticker was NOT among those on a Dodge Dakota, seen in downtown Hood River. The vehicle seemed held together by its bumper stickers.
(Do you call them that if they’re all over the doors and side panels? For that matter, is a computer really a “laptop” if you only use it on a cafe table?)
The truck held the typical vehicle rant-decal statements, as well as these gems: “Having Weird Parents Builds Character,” “We must take adventures to know we truly belong”, and “If Attacked By A Gang of Clowns, Go For The Juggler”
COOL AND CREAMY: Options abound downtown with the annual reopening April 1 of Mike’s Ice Cream on Oak near Fifth, and Gorge Ice Cream and Kombucha, on Third Street across from Elks Lodge, which opened for the season at noon on April 20. To celebrate, they gave away free organic, dairy-free and grass-fed dairy ice cream to a lucky customer each hour throughout the weekend.
THE DITCHES OF HOOD RIVER COUNTY — secluded, scenic, and private — are owned and maintained by orchardists and irrigation districts. Locals walk along the canals and look out for the assets, and each other. The trails that follow the canals form unique community links in the mid and upper valley.
Rather like the hidden alley network on the Hood River Heights, it’s a connector network we avoid putting in the spotlight.
Yet one upper valley neighbor let us know about a heart-warming manifestation of the canal ditch connection. (See photo above.) It came from Linda Frizzell, who lives near Bone Ditch in Mt. Hood-Parkdale:
“My neighbors and I have walked the trail along ‘Bone Ditch’ most mornings for years,” Frizzell writes. “A white fir tree somehow escaped the ditch’s annual clearing out. Last Christmas, I put an ornament on it. The next morning, more were added. Then others added more. A garland followed and then batter-powered lights. Those who decorated also ‘undecorated.’ In February, hearts appeared and the decorations now just keep coming. Our ‘Easter Tree’ makes me appreciate the season and the unknown decorators who also walk where we walk. Thank you.”
Separately, Jude Russell of Parkdale sent in a photo of the tree, writing, “A springtime offering by someone along the ditch up in Parkdale. Added to by other happy springtime walkers. Thank you to whomever did this!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.