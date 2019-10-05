Central Oregon Independent Practice Association (COIPA) has recognized and awards two primary care clinics in Columbia Gorge for outstanding work.
At COIPA’s annual business meeting in Hood River Sept. 18, One Community Health received the 2019 Primary Care Clinic of the year award and Columbia Gorge Family Medicine received an honorable mention award. The Primary Care clinic selection was based on three objective criteria: Patient access, clinical quality, and clinical quality improvement over the previous year.
COIPA is a non-profit community of independent providers in Central Oregon and the Columbia Gorge established in 1992 to support independent primary care and specialty medical practices by providing a range of services.
“COIPA is excited about the great work being done by all our member clinics in the community,” said a press release.
As part of the award, OCH received a voucher for up to $3,000 to spend on local art for the clinic or to donate to a local charity of their choice; Columbia Gorge Family Medicine received $1,000.
COIPA plans to continue to recognize specialty care clinics in the Columbia Gorge region, said the press release. COIPA has more than 700 individual members in over 115 independent medical practices, ranging from solo providers to large multi-specialty groups.
