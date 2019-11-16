Aged beer paired with chocolate is just one appeal at the fourth annual Breweries in the Gorge (B.I.G) event, The B.I.G. Swig on Nov. 23.
Eight breweries will hold open houses, beer tastings, and more, from noon to 4 p.m.
The open houses reflect each individual brewery’s beer styles and approach to the craft beer culture in the Gorge. Participating are Thunder Island in Cascade Locks Walking Man in Stevenson.
Everybody’s Brewing (White Salmon) provides brewery tours every hour on the hour from noon to 4 p.m., led by one of their brewers.
Also participating are Double Mountain Brewery in Hood River, pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River, Ferment Brewing and Full Sail — which will feature their 2017 Top Sail Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Porter paired with gourmet chocolate and artisanal cheese.
‘FaLaLaLa ...’ returns
With winter right around the corner, Double Mountain Brewery and Cidery brings back its seasonal favorite, the FaLaLaLaLa Winter Ale. (Could it be the folks at Double have added a “La” this year?)
Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and bright citrus, with choruses of Pilsner ad Crystal malts echoing in the refrain. This Winter IPA is rounded, aromatic and “crisp as a bluebird winter morning,” head brewer Matt Swihart said. It’s available on draft and bottle at the Hood River taproom, Southeast Portland taproom and bottle shops everywhere.
‘Building the Dream’
Meanwhile, pFriem has issued “Building the Dream” part two, on YouTube, a 10-minute summary of what’s happening at the growing brewery — including footage of the 24,000-square foot facility under construction project in Cascade Locks.
The steel beams are all up on the structure, located in west Cascade Locks.
The pFriem folks know how to have fun while creating award-winning beer. “Montage!” quips head brewer Gavin Lord as part of the tour of the building with JH Kelly Construction and clips of brewers at work on the beer as well as choosing paint colors for the new facility’s interior.
In the video, visible in a scene in the lab area at the Hood River brewery is the sign reading, “It’s All Fun and Games Until The Beer Comes Out.”
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
