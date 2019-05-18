WELL SAID: “Thank God for the potholes on Memory Lane.” — Randy Newman
WELL DONE: The “Kicks4Jesus” fundraiser on behalf of Jesus Ledezma, seen on page A1 of our May 15 edition. (The soccer ball — pictured — ran out of space for caring signatures.)
MORE COOL pleasures downtown: “A Cherry on Top,” in the former Yum Yogurt space, is now owned by Patty Lara, who bought the business from Andrew’s Pizza on April 5. You might remember churros and other Jalisco goodies courtesy of the Lara family from the Hood River County Fair. Look for those this summer at “A Cherry on Top.”
Joining Lara once the oven is approved and installed: Maey Cakes, owned by her mother, Esther Martinez.
PARKDALE resident Jude Russell writes, “The latest word on the ditch was ... Mother’s Day Tree. This is so sweet. First two photos and a sign saying Happy Mother’s Day, then ornaments with pics of moms inside, then more photos, plus fresh carnations in front of Mary Schlick’s picture ... now eight or nine photos, flowers, ornaments, all about Mom. I love this idea!”
(The tree, located along Bone Ditch, was profiled in a previous Porch thanks to fellow neighbor Linda Frizzell, who noted in early April that the decor had already reached its fourth or fifth holiday.
What will happen for Father’s Day?)
SEEN AND HEARD: “On Sunday, a group of young kids was playing under the cherry trees in front of the May Street School,” writes Graham Bergh. “The ground was covered in pink blossoms and the children were picking it up like snow, holding on to it, throwing it, hanging from limbs, laughing. There was something so unusual about the group and then I realized what it was: None of the kids had phones or digital devices. There was no adult telling them what to do, no technology distracting their attention. Just kids playing, in nature, present with each other and themselves.”
