WELL SAID: “Gram’s in a play. We don’t have to figure out what she’s saying when she walks around muttering now.” — Kathy Williams, on running lines at home in preparation to play Mickie the cop in “The Odd Couple,” a Big Britches Productions, at Bingen Theater; see Happenings, page A9.
WELL DONE: “Esta soy yo, con un rainbow.” Artist Sarahi Medrano, among the works in the lovely gallery of kids’ drawings at A Kid Zone in the hallway at 419 State St. The hallway is shared with the Hood River News, meaning we get to look at the drawings whenever we want. (Sarahi’s mom, Liz, is dental technician at the clinic.)
ILLUMINATING: Free pocket-sized flashlights given away with minimum purchase at Artifacts Good Books and Bad Art received interesting responses, employees said. A nurse: “I have one like this, and I won’t tell you the places it’s been.” A pilot: “Good, now I can read the maps.”
SEEN AND HEARD: Outside the library, man lobbing 20 or so fir cones at his friend’s back before he noticed … yard waste bin, with leaves and branches sticking out, and a broken rake … ghoulish masks and smiley-face stuffies make strange dashboard-fellows …
PRIVACY AND PRIMACY: Google, the company and concept, is so synonymous with ubiquity — it’s everywhere and we can’t get along without it — yet have you noticed that those who work for Google, including contractors, can’t say its name? Asked where they work, they say instead, “That big place by the river” or “I work for the cloud.” We all Google, but few people who work there say Google.
FASHIONABLY EARLY? The Remains Gallery owner Nik Vik said the vibe over the “Yin and Yang Art Show and Sale,” opening Feb. 8 — each work $69, 6-by-9-inches in size — has people talking about “getting here early to get first pick.” After four years in subterranean splendor, the gallery moves will reopen in April at First an Oak streets, next to Gorge Surf Shop (sharing the space). “We’re excited about the new space. It’s a good move for us,” Vik said.
BUMPER STICKER of the Week: “I’m driving a stickshift up a steep hill. Do you really want to be close enough to read this?”
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
Set a spell on The Porch. Send your off-beat observation to kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com.
