WELL SAID: “Successful people are the ones who think up things for the rest of the world to keep busy at.” — Don Marquis
WELL DONE: Monday Night Music at Mike’s Ice Cream is a cultural scene like no other. The Ruddy Duck entry canopy becomes a stage, and crowds fill the Mike’s and Duck forecourt, sidewalk, and adjacent parking spaces, while a crowd of 125 or so fills the sloping lawn of Georgian Smith Gardens, across Oak Street, traffic slowly cruises past, silent beneath the music.
SEEN AND HEARD: Man on bike, carrying a lunchbox-sized wire cage, a gray squirrel inside ... Carlos Cobos’ painting “La Vida” going up on the Heights ...
“FREE”: A gas can, dust-covered sailboard and full rigging, and a pool table, legs removed, sign reading “Free: only take all.”
PRIDE: “I’m over here!” calls out “baby sister” Sarai Benevides, with camera in the corner of the room shortly after her brother Francisco Javier Salgado is sworn in July 22 during Hood River City Council. Salgado and Mayor Paul Blackburn continue shaking hands and turn to face Benevides.
TRAVEL T(R)IPS: Twice again, Gorge travel write-ups get things a little ... off.
Case in point, one: On the site msn.com, an article titled “20 U.S. Places to Visit That Feel Like Europe”:
“Timberline Lodge: Built in 1938, the historic and elegant Timberline Lodge transports you directly to a stunning French Alps town. With the backdrop of Mount Hood and year-round snow, you can have an alpine holiday that feels effortlessly European. You can even enjoy ‘European Alps-inspired après ski fondue’ at Ram’s Head Restaurant.” (Italics mine.)
Case in point, two: Sip Northwest Magazine profiles six “Riverside Bevvies and Bites” (“bevvies?” Beverages is such a long word) and two are in the Gorge, including Maryhill Winery. No quibbles here, but on the same page is Cebu Lounge: “Stretch out at the newly remodeled bar featuring sprawling views ...” Certainly a place deserving praise, but the accompanying photo is the Riverside grill deck and moonlit Columbia River.
Cebu Lounge, that’s the one inside.
KEEP YOUR TOOLS HANDY: The scene, Cascade Locks and the 45-degree turn under the Union Pacific trestle to get into Marine Park. A fifth-wheel stops just short of the rail bridge, four cars backed up behind him. The trailer owner gets out, pulls out his measuring tape, reaches up and checks for clearance, and proceeds without incident.
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
