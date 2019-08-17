WELL SAID: “Social media marks a new era in the intensity, density and pervasiveness of social comparison processes especially for the youngest among us, who are ‘almost constantly online’ at a time of life when one’s own identity, voice and moral agency are a work in progress.” — Shoshana Zuboff.
WELL DONE: Handmade window placard on the Heights reads “They/Them, She/Her, He/Him, We/Us.”
“BEETS BY JANE” is just one intriguing menu name at the new Tilly Jane’s, which opened Thursday on the Heights. Lucas Ward and friends spent the spring and early summer doing a vast remodel of the former Shari’s. On Saturday, Tilly Jane’s held a friends-and-family soft opening. Ward saw just how high the interest is in a restaurant opening again at that location:
“The ratio of walk-ins to people we invited was 10 to 1,” Ward said. “The guys in the kitchen got a little panicky at first, but they did great.”
Joining the lineup of steaks, soups, breakfast meals, burgers and sandwiches are Caesar Tijuana, A-Zone Platter, and Juanita and Veronica (as in chips and salsa, local-style).
SEEN AND HEARD: Bumper sticker: “I Farm, You Eat” ... Heights Fuel readerboard: “Now Hiring: Please Apply” ... Good News Gardening sign in late July: “Fall vegetables are in” ...
POINTING TO POINTS: “Can you be more specific about the location?” asked a first responder to a 911 dispatcher regarding an injured person at the waterfront. At first the report was “near the Northwave building” and the conversation went back and forth with non-specific details. The Northwave building could have been described as “between points 1 and 2”, based on the officially designated Emergency Access Point system, so designated by the port, local response agencies and the Columbia Gorge Windsports Association.
NORMAL CURB: Recent paving in front of Papa Murphy’s meant the end to a unique pair of signs: “High Curb” they read and, yes, the curb was an inch or two higher than most, but the signs always seemed like unneeded instruction. With the new layer of asphalt, it’s now a normal six-inch rise, so the signs were removed.
FREEWAY ZEN: “Maybe the rain just falls to feel your touch.” — graffiti scrawled on electrical box at exit 62.
Take a seat on The Porch: send in your off-kilter, off-beat, off-the-usual course observations to the address below. (Yes, we are “pushing off” now.) — Kirby Neumann-Rea, kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com.
