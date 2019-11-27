Out of many rumors of new buildings going up in Hood River, up to the present time, only two have been definitely established in addition to the apartment house planned by H. Gross. Within a few weeks of construction work will be commenced on a new garage, to be located at the corner of Fifth and Oak. Work was commenced on Tuesday of dismantling the building now located on the site of the new post office on Cascade Avenue. The building will probably be removed to a vacant lot and be reconstructed into a modern house.
That the home is the place in which the reform of wayward youth must be effected, and that responsibility for this waywardness cannot be passed on to school faculty, law officers or the courts, was the statement made last Saturday by Circuit Court Judge Fred W. Wilson, as a prelude to passing sentence on a man for selling booze to school students in the local school. “The courts are but the mechanism of the law and cannot bring about the changes in the hard of the individual and make him sense his duty to society,” said Wilson.
If present plans go through, Cascade Locks may, in the near future, have its own justice court. Recently, a petition was filed with the county court, asking that the Locks be granted the privilege of conducting its own justice court, instead of having to send any charged with non-municipal offenses to the county seat, Hood River. It is understood that the county court is favorable to the granting of the petition.
Open house at the new museum last Saturday was a decided success for the Hood River County Historical Society, judged by the number — over 150 — who registered in the guest book. Since a number did not sign the book, officers of the Historical Society believe that well over 200 residents of this county moved through the rooms during the open period from 1-5 p.m. “It is impossible to put into words the enthusiasm that prevailed among the guests for the project as it has been developed under the capable hands of the museum committee, composed of Mrs. E.E. Lage, Ella Mae Davidson, Correan Stranahan and their capable staff of helpers,” reports Mrs. Max Moore, secretary.
Hood River merchants announced this week that they will abandon their traditional Christmas shopping promotion in favor of “more emphasis on top Christmas values in all our stores.” The decision meant cessation of several events that have been standard Christmas opening fare in recent years. The only Santa in town will be at the Paris Fair; the Snow Queen event has been dropped as well as the “kiddie show” that usually accompanies that nomination. Instead, merchants have funneled more than $200 into repair and addition to the City’s Christmas decorations for downtown Hood River. New lights and large decorative bells are among the purchases with the money.
A gloomy Sunday morning became bright in Hood River when firemen went through the ritual which lets the community know the holidays are here. Brand new holiday decorations went up quickly and were soon sending light over the rain-soaked streets. Then the season caught up with the decorations and the weather turned crisp and clear almost overnight. Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, then the following weekend marks the official opening of the Christmas season, complete with decorated windows and visits of Santa Claus.
Cascade Locks — Bonneville Power Administration, having a positive influence on the economy of this small Gorge city with its massive dam construction project in North Bonneville, hopes to begin saving local residents money on their future electric bills. That was word from City Administrator Clayton Schmitt during a Monday city council meeting. The City of Cascade Locks has been selected by Portland BPA officials as one of four Oregon cities to be involved in a home weatherization loan program. The utility serves over 100 state-wide municipalities.
A group seeking to develop a Mid-Columbia Gorge marketing plan has formed, and now seeks wider participation in the project. Organized through the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District in The Dalles, the group has held its first meeting and recognized a need for a regional marketing effort to enhance individual work being done both in the private and public sectors. That is, small business, ports, cities, chambers of commerce, visitor and convention bureaus, among others.
Nearly half a million Christmas lights will sparkle to life on the grounds and indoors at the Columbia Gorge Hotel this Friday. A lighting crew of three started putting up the lights in September. Matthew Wilson of Hood River, who is in charge of the operation, spent the summer months as gardener and groundskeeper for the hotel. He didn’t have any experience with lighting before he began working at the hotel a year ago. “I’m learning on the job,” he said. “We test every string of lights several times before the big light up. We try to get all the glitches as we go along.”
About 20 people gathered last week at Mid Valley Elementary to discuss plans for a new community park in Odell. The public meeting was run by Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District Manager Lori Stirn and Assistant Director Scott Baker. Thanks to land donations by Anna Acres and McCormick subdivisions, just north of downtown Odell, HRVPRD has 1.84 acres allotted for the new park, which will transform an empty lot in the same area into a scenic community park.
