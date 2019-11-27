November 29, 1989

Classtime — Wr’eagle coach Keith Bassham points out the objective of the lesson, as Hood River Valley seniors (listed right to left) Juan Rojas, Matt Sebulke, Doug DeHart, John Vaught, Les Perkins, Chad Muenzer, Larry Foster and Keith Schwartz look on. Not pictured are Matt Lawson, Shane Lee and Ryan Inslee. The Wr’eagles see first action of the season Dec. 9 at the Pendleton tourney.