Residents of Hawks Ridge Assisted Living held a “Stay on Target” Nerf target walk and shoot around the Hawks Ridge campus to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter.
The event was part of the Longest Day, a series of fundraisers and events to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. Those seeking information on Alzheimer’s should start by calling the 24-hour Alzheimer’s Association helpline at 800-272-3900, or visit the association’s website, alz.org.
