The Garage, a new event-space in Bingen, will host a grand opening on Feb. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. The festivities will begin with drinks and small bites, then music, and is open to all.
Owners Kay Endres and Jack Fisher spent over a year putting their heart, soul, and savings into building The Garage to be a destination event space with easy highway access, said a press release. Formerly an auto repair shop, the building was transformed into a 1,200 square foot event space with vaulted ceilings, wood furnishings and modern concrete floors.
“We professionally designed The Garage to accommodate both intimate gatherings and business events with user-friendly elements, such as easy to move furniture pieces, storage options, and multiple outlets to charge devices. We envision so many events here, from wine tastings, chef dinners, art showings, and business presentations to meetings, where it’s easy to have productive working lunches that clients or employees find inspiring,” the owners said.
Visit www.thegaragebingen.com/ or contact thegaragebingen@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.