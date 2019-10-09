Skamania County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (SCARES) has recently installed a radio repeater on Augspurger Mountain for the primary purpose of facilitating emergency radio communications when normal methods of communications are unavailable.
At an elevation of 2,900 feet, Augspurger Mountain provides the ability for amateur radio operators (aka “hams”) to communicate throughout most of southern Skamania County along with Klickitat, Hood River, and Wasco counties, according to a press release.
Repeaters provide a relay between radio operators extending the distance they can communicate and also around physical obstacles such as mountains.
This repeater installation was made possible by the donation of equipment, material, and labor by local area hams, continued the press release. “We also wish to express our gratitude to the landowner, Broughton Lumber Co., and to SDS Lumber Co., managing the property, for their permission and support in allowing us to put the repeater on their tower,” said the press release.
At an elevation of 2,900 feet, Augspurger Mountain provides the ability for amateur radio operators (aka “hams”) to communicate throughout most of southern Skamania County along with Klickitat, Hood River, and Wasco counties, according to a press release.
Repeaters provide a relay between radio operators extending the distance they can communicate and also around physical obstacles such as mountains.
This repeater installation was made possible by the donation of equipment, material, and labor by local area hams, continued the press release. “We also wish to express our gratitude to the landowner, Broughton Lumber Co., and to SDS Lumber Co., managing the property, for their permission and support in allowing us to put the repeater on their tower,” said the press release.
SCARES is a volunteer public service organization of radio amateurs that provides emergency communication capabilities to the Skamania County Department of Emergency Management during emergencies and disasters.
“Our SCARES personnel were instrumental in providing emergency communications support for the Skamania County Emergency Operations Center during the 2017 Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain fires,” said Dave Brown, Skamania County sheriff.
For more information, visit skamania-prepare.org/ares.
SCARES is always looking for licensed amateur radio volunteers, said a press release.
Class offered
If you are interested in getting an amateur radio license, Radio Amateurs of the Gorge (w7rag.com) is giving a free class Nov. 15-16 in Hood River.
“Our SCARES personnel were instrumental in providing emergency communications support for the Skamania County Emergency Operations Center during the 2017 Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain fires,” said Dave Brown, Skamania County sheriff.
For more information, visit skamania-prepare.org/ares.
SCARES is always looking for licensed amateur radio volunteers, said a press release.
Class offered
If you are interested in getting an amateur radio license, Radio Amateurs of the Gorge (w7rag.com) is giving a free class Nov. 15-16 in Hood River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.