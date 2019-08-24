pFriem Family Brewing hosts a summer road trip, from 5-9 p.m. on Aug 23 in welcoming the “Winnebeergo” vehicle from Breakside Brewery of Portland.
According to a pFriem press release, Breakside’s converted 1972 recreational vehicle is traveling to the “7 Beer Wonders of Oregon and pFriem is on the route.”
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
pFriem will close its east parking lot and turn it into a Winnebeergo garden, complete with beers on tap and a special guest Mian cooking up Singaporean chili crab rolls and fries. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. and goes until its sold out. Rumple blankets will also be on hand.
The pFriem tasting room and Bear’s Den will be open normal hours. Sorry, no pets allowed.
Wickson Cider at Double Mountain
I stopped by Double Mountain and sampled its newest cider release, and it raises the question of will the esteemed Hood River beer haven one day become better known for its ciders. When will it reach the, ahem, tippling point?
Oh, Double will always foremost stand for beer, but owner and orchardist Matt Swihart and crew are continually exploring a variety of fermenting avenues, and have more than once hit that sweet- and semi-sweet spot of fruit-sourced beverages. Dry cider and perry, both subtle and slightly carbonated, are beer list staples at the taproom, and Wickson Crab Cider (6.9 percent ABV) is the latest evidence of Double’s pursuit of quality cider varietals.
I first sampled it in March at the brewery’s 11th anniversary party, and knew then that its formal release would be something to look forward to.
Double’s press release states, “Wickson crab apples are small and hardy, making for a phenomenal cider.
“A late season crab variety, the Wickson has a very tart, earthy, dry, but very juicy quality. When pressed and fermented, much of the flavors carryover to the juice, coming across fuller and sweeter, while still drying out.
“While hesitant to describe this as a semi-sweet, the Wickson did yield to a sweeter cider than is the Double Mountain norm. This cider shares the delicious taste and smells of the Wickson crab apple and is a favorite among cidery staff.”
Double Mountain ciders and perries are gluten free and available in refillable 500ML bottles and draft.
Having enjoyed a glass, I can’t really improve on Double’s own description of the Wickson: “Honeydew, ripe kiwi, and big juicy apple fill the mouth, finishing less tart and with a hint of sweetness.”
Waterfront eats added
Last week’s AWSI wind sports trade industry event provided its visitors with a handy “restaurants you can walk to” map, and it accurately listed The Downwinder, 1805 Distillery, Ferment, Kobe Sushi Bar, pFriem, The Sandbar Cafe, Stoked coffeehouse, and Solstice Cafe.
(And we would add Cicci Gelato, home of olive oil gelato.)
What did not get mentioned is Hood River’s newest food cart pod, next to Ferment’s newly-planted south lawn. (Will we see more croquet action on that verdant space?)
Currently by the lawn: Paco‘s Tacos, Bobolastic (bubble tea and more), and Roxy’s (fruit drinks “and drinks drunk out of fruit”).
