Next Door offers ‘Advance Planning and COVID-19’
English and Spanish language videos on “Advance Planning in the time of COVID-19” are available online at www.nextdoorinc.org/advance-directive. Advance planning means making plans about health care you may need in the future.
The videos were reviewed and edited by doctors in the Mid-Columbia region. They discuss topics such as:
- What if I have to go to the hospital with COVID-19?
- Hospital treatments for the virus and their outcomes.
The videos encourage all adults to:
- Decide what care we would want if we were to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Make sure there is someone who would speak for us if we could not speak for ourselves.
For more information, contact The Next Door by emailing lorenas@nextdoorinc.org or calling 541-399-4561.
White Salmon schools start summer meals
White Salmon School District’s summer meal service starts July 1.
Pickup time and location are 6 to 10 a.m. at Henkle Middle School, 480 NW Loop Rd., White Salmon.
Meal service will be each Wednesday in July; children will receive five breakfast and five lunch meals each week; meals are available at no charge for children 18 years and under.
Hood River County School District starts its Monday and Wednesday meal service on July 6 at Mid Valley, May Street, Cascade Locks and Parkdale elementary schools, 10-11 a.m.
Face covering guidelines for the public
The Oregon Health Authority recommends the use of a cloth, paper, or disposable face covering when riding public transit, in settings like grocery stores or pharmacies, where it is likely that physical distancing of at least six feet from other individuals outside their household unit cannot be maintained, and where vulnerable people must also go.
CCA starts online, in-person summer camps
Hood River’s Columbia Center for the Arts, in partnership with Arts in Education of the Gorge is offering visual arts and theatre summer camps for youth ages 4-18. Camps will be in person and online; all supplies are provided and scholarships are available.
CCA will use state health guidelines and classes will be limited to 10 students, using safe-distancing in spaces measured to ensure safety. Each participant will have a private container for their materials.
Visual Art Camps start July 6-9 with “Brave Art Journal Making” with Michelle Yamamoto (ages 8-18). Theater camps start June 29 with “Theater-Character Development & Performance” with Katrina Zavalney (ages 5-15). Skateboard art, print making and theater games are future offerings.
Register at www.columbiaarts.org/events/summercamp or come into CCA.
