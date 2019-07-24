Hood River News won four varied awards in the 2018 Better Newspaper Contest announced at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association convention last weekend.
Eagle Newspapers’ designer Lisa Becharas created the “Chicago” page, using Kirby Neumann-Rea’s photos, capturing the dark glitz of the production, for Second Place in Best Graphics.
“Women in Business” won third place for Best Special Section. The Hood River News-White Salmon Enterprise publication is a collaboration between the news, advertising and production departments. The 2019 edition is coming out again this month.
Trisha Walker earned second place for Best Local Column for her “Behind the Scenes” monthly.
“Trisha started her column a year or so ago and it’s been a terrific method of communicating to our readers the way things work inside this place. To see it recognized with a state award is validating,” said editor Kirby Neumann-Rea.
Neumann-Rea earned a second-place for Best Editorial. The three samples submitted included last spring’s “Get Here, Greg” message to U.S. Rep. Greg Walden for his long-overdue Hood River town hall event.
