The Mid-Columbia’s only international children’s charity, Child Beyond International (CBI), will host its annual charity golf scramble at Hood River Golf and Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
All proceeds will go directly towards the care of orphaned children who have been abused, neglected, and/or abandoned who have been brought to Child Beyond’s orphanage in San Cristobal, Guatemala, said a press release.
“Your business sponsorship and/or generous prize donation will help us lift these precious children to a new life filled with hope and a future,” continued the press release.
“We also invite you to sponsor a foursome of players to come and enjoy this great evening of golf while caring for orphaned children at the same time.”
To register a team, sponsor a hole or provide a prize or donation, call 541-645-0451 or email Info@childbeyond.org.
For more informaiton, call Jeff Mueller, CBI chairperson, at 541-645-0451.
