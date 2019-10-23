It’s been a year of growth for Diversity Studio, a nonprofit that connects the special needs community with art opportunities.
But there’s always room for more.
Founder Toni Sheppard added two programs this summer: A dance class and a community garden, in addition to art and theater classes.
For Sheppard, it’s about giving her special needs clients, whom she calls her kids, opportunities others may take for granted.
“I want to provide the kids with something that most people get because they can pay for it, like dance classes and fresh food,” she said. “It’s hard for them to get into programs.”
Disabled persons get services from the state, but are limited on what they’re allowed to have outside of those services, Sheppard explained in a 2018 News article. This means “making sure they have food and a house, and nothing outside of that,” she said.
Sheppard works full time for Eastern Oregon Support Services Brokerage, a state-funded service that provides person-to-person services for disabled persons. Diversity Studio is her volunteer labor of love.
“We run off donations and sweat and blood,” she joked.
She created the garden herself on family property, creating raised beds out of rock so clients wouldn’t have to bend over. Along with fellow volunteer Ronni Simmons, a parent of a special needs daughter, the two helped participants tend the garden and were ultimately able to feed five families with its produce. Next year, Sheppard hopes to open a farm stand outside the studio that features both the garden’s produce and her kids.
The dance class is taught by Nika Kermani and is fully funded, thanks to a grant Diversity Studio received from Walmart.
Sheppard will showcase all of Diversity Studio’s offerings during a Saturday, Nov. 9 fundraiser at The Ruins, which begins at 5 p.m. (See sidebar for details.) Eight to 10 of the artists will also be at the event to meet with the community.
“It can be daunting to talk to people like this without knowing them,” she said. “So this is a way to get to know them. They’re just people. And they love everyone.”
She’ll also talk about how she hopes to grow the program in the coming year.
Part of those plans include renovating an existing barn on the property into an art studio, which will be open for clients to visit outside of the weekly class, as well as host art shows that feature clients’ work.
She would also like to see local artists partner with Diversity Studio to teach classes.
“The kids are excited about art — and they really want to see people,” Sheppard said.
Growth of the program is contingent on two things: Volunteers and space.
“I have too much program and not enough space or volunteers,” she said. “Board members do everything. And without space, I can’t offer bigger classes or more classes.”
Many have reached out to her in the past year wanting to help, she said, but have been unable to because of full time jobs or other time conflicts.
“I also have a job, and I also volunteer,” she said, pointing to her volunteer work with Meals on Wheels and Special Olympics — as well as her nonprofit.
“Fortunately, I can still do this program and still have a job.”
Those wanting more information about Diversity Studio or would like to donate or volunteer should contact Sheppard at 208-304-5216 or diversitystudiohoodriver@gmail.com.
