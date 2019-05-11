“Nunsense: The Megamusical” opens this weekend at the remodeled The Dalles Civic Auditorium, and continues May 25-26 in Hood River.
Lynda Dallman directs the show, a sequel to the “Nunsense” musical that premiered in 1985, and is based on a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant, according to Dallman.
Dan Goggin developed the concept as a musical, which ran for 3,672 performances on Broadway. (The original “Nunsense” was performed in 2018 at Columbia Center for the Arts.)
Goggin developed “Nunsense” and “Megamusical” productions for television, with Rue McClanahan as the Mother Superior.
“‘Nunsense: The Megamusical’ has it all,” notes Dallman. “It stars the original five nuns from “Nunsense” and includes new characters including the infamous convent cook, nurse and even some priests thrown in.”
All shows benefit the programs of The Next Door, Inc.
Choreography is by Jordan Gonzales and Charlotte Arnold. Technical director is Skot Barker; musical director is Garry Estep, and stage managers are Adrian Chaton and Dell Charity.
