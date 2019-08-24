About 125 people gathered at Oak Grove Park Aug. 11 to celebrate the park’s 45th birthday with an afternoon that included softball, live music by Los Amigos de la Sierra, Lions barbecue and a birthday cake. Park supporter and volunteer Leslie Melby said that lots of volunteers made the day possible, and that it was attended both by Oak Grove locals and those who have come to love the park.
“A lot of people who came didn’t know the park existed (prior to the fundraiser),” she said.
She thanked the Hukari, Asai and Annala families for helping with parking space, as did Smokehouse Products.
Those attending saw several new elements to the children’s park area, including a kid-sized table, swing and plastic play structure. A free little library was just installed, donated by Robin and Matt Carpenter, as has a new sandbox.
Next year’s fundraiser is already in the planning stages — Melby said a kids’ softball game will be a new addition.
