On Feb. 9, 25 teams — five more than last year — and around 120 children participated in the Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) Gorge Invitational, hosted by May Street Elementary.
Elementary students in grades 3-5 read a selection of assigned titles and participate in “battles” to determine who knows the books the best, said organizer Corinda Elliott.
“The program encourages children to enjoy reading some amazing books and the invitational was a lot of fun for everyone,” she said.
Teams from May Street, Westside, Parkdale, Mosier, Chenowith, Dry Hollow and Colonel Wright participated in this year’s event. Obobicorns from Parkdale Elementary — Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Claire Monroe, Seattle Strayer and Kayla Friberg (with teachers Shannon Monroe and Emily Findeisen) — won the event. Students competed in four rounds to get a point score, and then the top eight teams moved to a final single-elimination event.
Many of the students in this year’s invitational were first-time participants, said Tanya Friberg, Parkdale PTO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.