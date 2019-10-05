At the second annual Crushtoberfest on Oct. 12, attendees will be up close and personal with the cidermakers themselves.
Featured cidermakers include Crush Cider Cafe, Double Mountain Brewing, Golden Row Cider, Runcible Cider, and Slopeswell Cider Co., in addition to several other Northwest cideries.
The event takes place at Crush Cider Cafe in Hood River, located at 1020 Wasco Street in Hood River.
The admission fee of $20 gets attendees a signature Cider Society glass and five drink tokens.
Hours are 6-9 p.m. for the 21-and-over event.
Additional tokens, food, and growler fills are available for purchase, and all proceeds directly benefit Gorge Cider Society.
Designated drivers receive free admission, and are encouraged to offer a donation to Cider Society.
All event info is available at the Gorge Cider Society Facebook page and tickets are on pre-sale at Eventbrite.
Note that the Crush parking lot will be closed for the festival.
The event will feature live music by Megan Alder and food for purchase by Michoacan Bar & Grill, all in an outdoor setting.
