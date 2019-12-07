The Odell Christmas tree lighting event happens Monday, Dec. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Wy’East Fire District - Odell Fire Department. The event will coincide with the annual Christmas fire truck parade (see page A5 for parade route).
A group from Mid Valley Elementary will sing at 6:30 p.m., and a small thanks will be given by this year’s program leader, Samantha Garcia. Hot chocolate and cookies, donated by Packer Orchards and Bakery, will be provided downstairs at the Wy’east Community Church, located across the street from the fire department, at 7 p.m. The tree is again provided by Torres Lawn Service. The event is additionally sponsored by the Odell Hispanic Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.