Motorists should be extra careful on Oregon highways over the four-day Thanksgiving weekend with a forecast calling for windy, cold temperatures throughout the Willamette Valley and a chance of snow at higher elevations.
Holiday delays and congestion are a familiar part of Thanksgiving and, this year, everyone needs to be prepared for hazardous conditions, especially for anyone traveling over the Cascades or Coast Range, said an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) press release.
ODOT crews throughout Oregon will be ready around the clock through the holiday weekend to keep the roads as safe as possible and as clear as possible and do it as quickly as possible.
The forecast in the southern Willamette Valley calls for a mix of snow and rain, turning cold, clear and windy the rest of the week. The Cascades, the Columbia River Gorge and the Coast Range may see snow at higher elevations.Snow or wind are not expected to be a hazard on the Oregon Coast.
Here are some travel tips for the holiday weekend.
- Even in the best road conditions, the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year. Expect delays, plan ahead, allow extra travel time and know before you go.
- Watch the forecast along your route both for the holiday trip out and the trip home.
- Use caution if going over the mountain passes. Check the TripCheck.com cameras for conditions on your route. Many of the camera displays include temperature, elevation and other helpful details about conditions.
- Pay attention to the roadside variable message signs. They contain critical information about real-time conditions.
- Watch out Saturday along I-5 in the Willamette Valley, where congestion is expected for the collegiate Civil War game in Eugene. Even if road conditions are clear, motorists should allow additional travel time and expect backups.
- Make sure you’re ready in case you encounter wintry road conditions. That means carrying chains and knowing how to use them and packing supplies for you and your passengers in case of major delays, such as food, water, blankets, warm clothes and medications.
- Perhaps most important, make sure there’s a sober, focused and alert operator behind the wheel to help you arrive safely to your family functions and to get you safely home after.
No matter where you travel in Oregon over this holiday, be prepared for changing conditions. And don’t forget to look out for each other.
