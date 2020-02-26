Repairs begin March 2 to the aging bridges that carry Interstate 84 across Hood River. That will mean around-the-clock single lane closures in both directions and ramp closures.
The concrete decks are deteriorating on the I-84 structures over Hood River between exits 63 and 64. The repairs will increase their lifespans and safety. Work will take place in phases to minimize impacts during the peak summer travel season.
Phase one runs March through May 2020; phase two continues September through November 2020 and phase three will be January through May 2021.
In between phases, traffic impacts will be minimized, but some work may still occur.
Additional ODOT advisories
- One lane in both directions of I-84 will be closed 24/7 during each phase of construction.
- Expect traffic shifts with reduced lane and shoulder widths.
- Speed limits in the work zone will be reduced to 50 mph during construction. Watch out for the workers.
- Expect nighttime ramp closures of on- and off-ramps at Exit 63 (toward Hood River City Center) and Exit 64 (toward Oregon 35, White Salmon and Government Camp).
- The ramps will periodically close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday nights, primarily at the beginning and end of each phase. Travelers should use an alternate route.
- Cyclists using the shoulder of I-84 will need to use an alternate route during construction.
- Pedestrians can continue using the overcrossings and trails under I-84 with minor delays.
- Check TripCheck.com for up-to-date traffic impacts during construction.
For more information ...
Search for the project, officially titled “I-84: Hood River Bridges Repair,” in ODOT’s project list at www.oregon.gov/odot/Projects/Pages/default.aspx.
