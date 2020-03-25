Pickup and delivery
Big Winds and Oregon E-Bikes has closed its front doors to in-store visitors, though they are still available over the phone and online, and are offering to pick up and deliver for other businesses.
Or, if you’re a local resident finding pharmacy or grocery runs challenging, Matt Morrow and Jodie Gates and their e-cargo bikes are available to help. Call Gates at 541-386-6086 .
Carrie and Steve Dix, Gorge Oregonian newspaper delivery team, has offered this to their clients:
“If you are staying in due to the virus but need something, please reach out to us. We cover a lot of territory ... I can pick up what you need and have your carrier deliver it with your paper,” the Dixes said in their letter.
“We’ve had a number of folks tell us, ‘We don’t need help right now, but we will keep you in mind in case we need you.’”
Said Carrie Dix, “So far, people are still managing, but we are here to help.”
Yoga online
Laurie VanCott, MSPT, physical therapist and yoga teacher, will be offering yoga classes online on a donation basis.
English and Spanish options will be available.
The first episode included ways to stay calm and feel connected while practicing social distancing.
VanCott began posting the classes on March 25. Access them via www.gorgeyoga.com.
Burchell scholarship update
In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation, the Gorge Community Foundation’s board of directors has announced a change to the 2020 Burchell Fund grant making program.
This year, grants from the Joan Burchell Fund will be dedicated to addressing issues of food insecurity throughout the Columbia River Gorge exacerbated by the necessary response to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a one-time decision to help communities protect their most vulnerable citizens through this time of need, said a press release. Organizations that provide meals or access to safe, healthy food for children, families and seniors are invited to apply for funding. Applications are due on April 15 and grants awarded by the end of May.
The purpose of the Joan Burchell Fund is to provide charitable grants as the Foundation board determines are most needed. In this grant cycle, the total available for granting is $13,340 and proposals will be accepted for any amount up to that total. The range of grants in the past has been $650 to $4,000.
“Joan was self-educated, mechanically clever and artistic. Her spirit, humor, independence, and interest in all things endeared her to many people. Joan is a true example of living life on one’s own terms. Joan Burchell’s spirit and care for others lives on through the Joan Burchell Fund,” said Jill Burnette, foundation director.
Founded in 2001, the Gorge Community Foundation’s assets total over $6 million and the foundation manages nearly 50 designated funds and 30 donor advised funds. The foundation made grants and scholarships totaling over $204,000 in 2019.
The foundation is managed by a 10-member board of directors led by Board President Gil Sharp that includes representation from Gorge communities on both sides of the river. More information is available at www.gcf.org.
