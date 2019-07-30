At the old May Street Elementary School, demolition began Tuesday on the west side of the building, after weeks of asbestos abatement work and other site preparation. The new school project, and removal of the old building, will be done in time for staff to return to classrooms on Aug. 19, and for school to resume on Sept. 3. Demolition of the eastern half of the structure will happen within about two weeks. The demolition is happening along 10th street, where traffic is restricted to one-way northbound on 10th. Meanwhile, traffic heading southbound on 11th Street, next to the Providence Memorial Hospital parking structure, must turn right, or west, onto May Street. Between 8th and 11th, May Street is closed for the next month as crews are doing underground utility upgrades, followed by installation of new road surface, curbs and sidewalks.