‘Radium Girls’ begins run at HRVHS
Radium Girls, based on a true story, began its run this weekend with shows Feb. 28-29 at 7 p.m. at the Hood River Valley High School Bowe Theater. The play continues with 7 p.m. showings March 6-7 and March 13-14, with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 8. Tickets are $12 adults and $9 students, available at Waucoma Bookstore, HRVHS.booktix.com or at the door.
The play is directed by Rachel Harry.
Waucoma Bookstore is donating 20 percent of the purchase price of the book “Radium Girls” by Kate Moore to the Hood River Valley High School Theater Department.
Additionally, those who purchase the book will be entered into a raffle prize package drawing that includes books and goodies from Sourcebooks, the publisher of “Radium Girls.” Copies of the book will be available at each showing of HRVHS’ production of “Radium Girls,” as well as at the store.
Those who already own a copy of the book can also purchase tickets — $1 each or six for $5 — for the prize package. The winning ticket will be announced at the final show (you do not need to be present to win). Proceeds from the raffle will also benefit the theater program.
'West Side Story' opens March 6
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s production of “West Side Story,” starring Lily Galvez and Orville Grout as the star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony, opens March 6 at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center in Odell. A 14-piece orchestra accompanies the 40-member cast in the classic musical, a tragic love story updating Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set in New York’s tough inner city. Mark Steighner directs and Susan Sorenson did choreography.
School plays next weekend
Local school theater productions present two fan favorites, both March 6-7: “Seussical” at Horizon Christian School, and “The Little Mermaid” at Hood River Middle School.
“Seussical” shows are March 6 at 6:30 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Horizon Christian. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7.50 for children 3-17 years). Kids 0-2 years get in free if they sit on a parent’s lap.
“The Little Mermaid” shows are March 6 at 7 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 students, $7 adults, available at the door. The play is directed by Sullivan Mackintosh
