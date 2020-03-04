This week brings a total of five new productions, including three musicals, to Hood River County stages.
‘Charlotte’s Web’
Columbia Center for the Arts’ Children’s Theater presents “Charlotte’s Web,” a tale of friendship and sacrifice, written by E. B. White, adapted by Joseph Robinette, and directed by Jennifer Harty, a theater arts teacher at Trout Lake School. Shows are March 13 at 7 p.m.; March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; March 15 at 2 p.m.; March 20 at 7 p.m.; March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and March 22 at 2 p.m.
General admission: $13, students/seniors: $8. Purchase tickets at the CCA Gallery. See upcoming editions for details.
‘West Side Story’
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages presents “West Side Story” at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, beginning Friday, March 6. Director Mark Steighner will lead a 14-piece orchestra, culled from the ranks of CGOA’s Sinfonietta and Jazz Collective ensembles, to bring the classic musical retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet story to life.
“West Side Story” runs March 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21 at 7 p.m. and March 8, 15, and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-17 and free for kids under 10. Tickets and more information at gorgeorchestra.org.
‘The Little Mermaid’
Show dates at Hood River Middle School are March 6 at 7 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 students, $7 adults, available at the door.
Director Sullivan Mackintosh said the production is the Broadway Disney musical with all the classic favorite songs from the movie, plus a few extra songs not in the movie, The cast includes more than 30 students in sixth through eighth grades, plus a tech crew including student stage manager Fergus Waag and choreographer Anna Southall, both eighth graders.
The seventh grade engineering class, led by David Scharfenberg, has been building sets, and several art classes, led by Ann McDonald and Jennifer Wilson, are the scenic painters, depicting King Triton’s undersea court, Ursula’s lair, Price Eric’s palace, and more.
“Seussical”
Show dates at Horizon Christian School are March 6 at 6:30 p.m, and March 7 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The musical showcasing Dr. Seuss favorites is for all ages, and a cast from all grades at the school present a compilation of Dr. Seuss favorites such as “Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Who,” “Gertrude McFuzz” and more.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7.50 for children 3-17 years). Kids 0-2 years get in free if they sit on a parent’s lap. All performances are held in the Sanctuary at Horizon.
‘Radium Girls’
Hood River Valley High School Drama Department goes into its second weekend with the drama “Radium Girls.” Shows are March 6-7 and March 13-14 at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.