Betty Meeks (Kathleen Morrow) assures a mortified Catherine Simms (Emily Fitzgerald, left) who fears that Charlie (David Dye, seated) has just learned a terrible secret Catherine shares with Rev. David Lee (Bob Fox, right).

‘He don’t speak no English!’ Betty Meeks (Kathleen Morrow) assures a mortified Catherine Simms (Emily Fitzgerald, left) who fears that Charlie (David Dye, seated) has just learned a terrible secret Catherine shares with Rev. David Lee (Bob Fox, right). It’s just one early plot development in Larry Shue’s “The Foreigner,” part comedy, part thriller, part satire, opening this weekend at Bingen Theater, a Big Britches Production directed by Bruce Ludwig. Turn to On Stage, in Happenings, page A9, for tickets and times. Also in the cast are Zachary Tyynismaa as Owen Musser, Ryan McEuen as Ellard Simms and Andrew Cushman as Froggy LeSueur.

