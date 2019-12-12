Two Christmas theater productions wrap up this weekend: “Christmas Radio” at PACT — Performances at Adult Center Theater — and “The Snow Queen” at Columbia Center for the Arts. Tickets and times on page A9. “Christmas Radio” features emcee Dennis Morgan, and Bill Weiler at the piano. Segments are:
“Gift of the Magi” with Ken McCarty, Kendra Behn-Smith, Sandra Camillucci, and Rosemary Shephardson; “Fibber McGee and Molly: Fibber Paints a Christmas Tree White,” with Kirby Neumann-Rea, Lorre Chester-Rea, Kim Vogel, Harold McBain and Behn-Smith; “Dragnet: The Big Little Jesus Case” with Michael Beckner, Maza Brady, Linda Chamberlain, Levon Young, John Schwarz, McBain, Vogel, Camillucci, and Weiler; and The Columbiaires — Rosemary Shephardson, Maza Brady and Rene Liri (left to right in photo above).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.