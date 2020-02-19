Gather casually around the orange couch at monthly events starting today.
Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St. on the Heights, announces “Orange Couch Conversations,” a new series intended to connect community leaders and community members on a more personal level. The Orange Couch Conversation Series kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. with the Hood River City Council.
“Orange Couch Conversations are a social opportunity for community leadership and community members to come together in a completely unofficial format without any set agenda to get to know each better, human to human,” said Volcanic Bottle Shoppe Co-owner Amanda Goeke.
“We expect there will be some conversations about what issues are important to people, but we are asking that political agendas be left at the door and brought up at more appropriate times, such as city council meetings or one-on-one meetings with councilors, and that this will be a space to get to know and learn about each other, and have conversations as a community,” she said.
The series continues on the third Wednesday of every month. On March 18, the Hood River Port Commissioners are invited and on April 15, the Hood River County Commissioners, with more to be announced.
