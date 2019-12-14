The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) recently welcomed four new members to its governing board of directors.
“These four individuals add their own impressive skills and experiences to those of our existing 12 board members, producing an amazing group of talented leaders to guide CGOA into 2020 and beyond,” said CGOA President Ed Price. “We are lucky to have them join our team.”
Under the artistic leadership of Mark Steighner, the not-for-profit CGOA currently presents performances by six local groups: Sinfonietta (community orchestra), Voci Choir, Jazz Collective (big band jazz), String Quartet (classical), Stages (musicals) and Youth Choir. Each of these groups is composed of members who love performing for their audiences at various venues around town, said a press release.
The new board members are:
Linda Gleeson moved here two years ago from Colorado Springs, Colo., to be nearer to family. Before that, she spent 30 years in non-profit financial management with different USA Olympics organizations.
After arriving, Gleeson was quickly impressed with the talent, passion, and commitment of the CGOA community, and she considers it an honor to serve as treasurer on the board. Her hobbies include traveling, reading, knitting, and, of course, the arts.
Mike Hendricks is a retired management consultant, and he and his wife, Leanne Hogie, moved to Hood River 10 years ago from Washington, D.C. Hendricks doesn’t sing or play an instrument (at least not in public), but he is always impressed by the quality of local musicians. He loves that CGOA brings such outstanding instrumental and vocal music to the Gorge, and he wants to do whatever he can to help keep that going.
Coral Hurley Polson joined the Sinfonietta orchestra in January 2018 as a clarinetist, and she quickly became involved with the donor relations committee.
As a board member, Hurley Polson now chairs the events committee, and she is looking forward to CGOA’s first fundraising “Hats Off to CGOA” gala event in April 2020. Hurley Polson is a scenic artist for LAIKA Studios in Hillsboro and a local wedding planner/owner of CGHP Events.
Jim Yue is a recent transplant to the Gorge and is excited and honored to be accepted to the board.
Yue studied theater at Arizona State University and has performed professionally in television, film and theater, and he is happy to reignite his passion for performing. He hopes to help CGOA provide exceptional performing arts for the cultural enrichment, learning, engagement, and enjoyment of both audiences and participants.
