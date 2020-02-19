Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is one of 101 organization statewide to receive funds known as a Small Operating Grant from the Oregon Arts Commission in 2020.
The commission announced the grants, awarded to arts organizations in virtually every region of the state, in a press release earlier this week.
Small Operating Grants are designed to provide operating support to arts organizations with budgets under $150,000. Eligibility is limited to organizations who have operated as an IRS recognized 501c3 nonprofit for two years or more and provide ongoing, sustained artistic programming and outreach programs. Each organization received $1,494.
For the volunteer Inland Northwest Musicians, who travel Northeast Oregon presenting orchestral concerts, that $1,494 literally puts gas in the tank, said a press release. At the Coquille Valley Arts Association, a FY2019 Small Operating Grant award transformed a barren art room into a bustling creative center where community members produce pottery to benefit the local food bank.
“This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission’s support of Oregon’s small arts providers,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor.
“These organizations frequently represent the only arts presenter for remote and underserved regions of the state.”
Other Gorge and eastern and central Oregon grantees include Drexel H. Foundation, Vale; Grande Ronde Symphony Association, La Grande; Klamath Film, Klamath Falls; Pelican Players, Inc. DBA Linkville Players, Klamath Falls; Sunriver Stars Community Theater, Sunriver; and World Stage Theatre, Troutdale.
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services, according to a press release.
Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at www.oregonartscommission.org.
