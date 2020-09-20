Last day of the summer tourist season at the Original Wasco County Courthouse is Saturday, Sept. 26. The 1859 building at 410 West Second Place, The Dalles, welcomes visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local and area visitors looking for something interesting to do are invited to the end-of-season open day. Displays include the sheriff’s office, jail cell with its display of handcuffs and leg irons, and the courtroom that served the largest county ever created in the United States.
February regional history programs will be presented in a virtual format yet to be determined. The 2021 open days will begin if and when tour boats resume operations in the spring and continue weekends through the summer.
Masks are required and COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Admission is free to members and $3 per adult, $2 for ages 12-18, and $1 for children ages 6-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.