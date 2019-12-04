Back when she was a student at Hood River Valley High School, Kelsey Contreras always knew she would go to college … but her aim was even higher. She wanted to go beyond a Bachelor’s and get a Master’s degree. She wasn’t exactly sure how to get there, but she knew that was her goal.
OSU Extension: Grad school dreams come true
Though she did not have a mentor, she connected with the ASPIRE (Access to Student Assistance Programs in Reach of Everyone) program director late in her senior year. ASPIRE is a program at HRVHS that pairs students with volunteer mentors for assistance with planning for higher education. She was encouraged to apply to colleges and also to the College Assistance Migrant Program. CAMP offers financial and additional support to help students be successful. Kelsey was admitted to both Oregon State and Boise State University CAMP programs. After visiting both schools, she chose to attend Boise State. One of her reasons is that she did not know anyone else going there.
As you may have guessed by now, Kelsey is an ambitious and independent person! She graduated with her B.A. and returned to Hood River. After a few years, she began working in student services at Columbia Gorge Community College. In her position, she plays a vital role helping current and prospective students with many needs, from admission to testing to financial aid. As a Spanish speaker, she is able to offer a warm welcome to all community members, including those seeking English classes and other college programming.
I work with Oregon State University Extension in Hood River and Wasco counties. In my work as Open Campus coordinator, I advise students who wish to transfer to universities or return to college after being in the work world. I often meet with students at CGCC and saw Kelsey there. About a year ago, OSU added a new online Master’s degree in College Student Services Administration. The next time I saw Kelsey, I told her about it. I learned that she had always wanted to obtain her Master’s degree, but had sort of lost sight of the path. Our conversation provided the spark! She applied, was accepted, and is now in her second year of the program.
Kelsey says that she is enjoying the program. She takes classes part-time so that she can continue to work. Her professors have been accessible and helpful. The online system is clear and well-organized, and her classes are very interesting and applicable to the work she is doing at CGCC. Kelsey’s dreams for obtaining a Master’s degree are back on track.
Perhaps an online college program is in your future?
OSU E-campus was ranked No. 3 by U.S. News & World Report. The courses include all of the same contents and the degree looks no different than an on-campus program. Professors work with OSU’s online course developers to ensure that the courses are effective and engaging. There are currently 25 bachelor’s degree programs, 21 master’s programs as well as many graduate certificate programs and new programs are being added every year.
If you are interested in exploring possibilities for continuing your education at OSU or another college or trade school, please contact me. I am available to meet with you to discuss your options. I can meet you in Hood River or The Dalles. Contact me at ann.harris@oregonstate.edu or call 541-386-3343.
Ann Harris is Open Campus coordinator for Hood River and Wasco counties, and Extension Program liaison for Hood River County.
